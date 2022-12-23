When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 8, with Chair Justin Risser absent.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously passed the 2023 budget, which includes $1.74 million in expenses, a $123,283 increase over 2022. Township residents will once again not pay a real estate tax.

Background: At the October meeting, Risser suggested the township add both a local services tax of $1 per week for individuals who work in the township and a 0.5 mill real estate tax. At that meeting, most supervisors indicated they were in favor of the services tax but not the property tax. However, at the November meeting, Treasurer Jennifer Rabuck said there was not enough time to make the services tax official for 2023. Following that announcement, Risser brought up the 0.5 mill property tax again. However, the board chose not to add the tax, with supervisors Doug Hawthorne, Gina Mariani and Steve Mohr voting to reject it.

By the numbers: Administration costs are up for the township, as there are now two full-time staff members in the office, Rabuck said by email Nov. 14. However, one of the staff members will take over the responsibilities of the zoning officer, which the township budgeted $55,000 for in 2022. Engineering costs are up by $20,000 due to the repair and replacement of three bridges on Governor Stable Road. The police budget also increased by $45,879, she said.

What’s next: The reorganization meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the township building. The location and time are different than the 2022 meetings.

Rezoning petition: The supervisors scheduled a public hearing Feb. 9 to consider a request from Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority to rezone a bit over 38 acres from agricultural to industrial. By phone Dec. 9 Risser said the authority is looking for a partner to sell electric or steam energy, but if the board votes in favor of rezoning, the authority would still have to secure approval before building.

Reed beds: During the engineering report, Chris Geesey, of Susquehanna Mechanical, explained there are issues with the township’s artificial reed beds installed to treat the contaminated water from the sewer system. The beds are not draining properly, and there is an accumulation of sludge that needs to be removed before repairs can be done. The waste management authority allows only one load of sludge per week to be taken to the landfill, so township staff will direct Hanover Engineering to see if more loads can be removed. The township will also work with Hanover to investigate why the reed beds are not working as they should.