When: Conoy Township supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering reported on bids received for an ultraviolet disinfectant project for the sewer system.

Background: Lynn said code requires the township to seek multiple contracts for different specialties in the same project. Therefore, the township requested bids for a general contractor and an electrical contractor. The board voted to withdraw a bid from G.A. Vietri Inc. because the contractor submitted the bid in the wrong category. Supervisors awarded the general contract to Heisey Mechanical Ltd., the company with the lowest bid of $315,500. Because they only received one bid from an electrical contractor which was higher than expected, board members voted to reject that bid. The board will request proposals again and include an escalator.

Why it’s important: Including an escalator in the bid will allow the contractor to increase or decrease charges if the cost of materials changes. This will likely result in lower bids because the contractor can recoup money if the cost increases, Lynn said.

New officers: Township supervisors elected Justin Risser as board chairperson and Gina Mariani as vice chairperson. Risser, who served as vice chair in 2021, replaces former chair Steve Mohr.

Fee schedule: Risser shared a report compiled by Secretary-Treasurer Kathy Hipple that compared income and expenses from the township’s rental facilities and parks in 2021. Risser reported the township lost $8,000 on rentals from the Salt Shaker building and $21,000 from park rentals. In 2021, the cost to rent a township park was $35.

Quotable: “One thing to keep in mind is that parks are not a money-making operation,” resident Kendra Mohr said. “I don’t think anyone would expect you to make money from parks.”

What’s next: Risser said he didn’t expect the township to break even on park rentals, but that fees haven’t increased in years. Supervisor Jay Williams agreed and said, “Everything else is going up.” Risser said supervisors will discuss this more in February.

Public comment: Resident David Kauffman said the township needs to correct problems with culverts on Kissel Barrick and Risser roads, because pipes do not drain water and dirt off the road. As a result, sediment and black ice build up.

Supervisor response: Risser agreed and said the township “needs to dig out culverts and re-pipe them as funds become available.”