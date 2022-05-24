When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, May 12.

What happened: As requested last month by the board of supervisors, resident Mike Williams presented a proposal regarding plans for the township’s historic blacksmith building.

Background: The blacksmith building has sat mostly empty since the township purchased it in 2019, except for a few sporadic demonstrations, Chair Justin Risser said. At last month’s meeting, Risser reported on public input received for the future of the building. Mike and Duryl Williams expressed interest in doing blacksmith demonstrations regularly there.

Plan for blacksmith shop: Mike Williams’ plan includes creating a historical committee that would coordinate turning the building into a working museum. Williams said the goal would be to “preserve our history by teaching our future generations.” The committee would recruit volunteers to perform “historic activities in and around the shop,” he said. Additional ideas Williams shared included soliciting donations for the shop, promoting the shop on social media, and giving presentations to school groups.

Quotable: “I’ll be honest; I mean I feel this is exactly what I was looking for,” Risser said. “I didn’t want to see the supervisors bogged down with this.”

What’s next: Williams will form a committee of five to oversee the project. Supervisor Steve Mohr will also sit in on the meetings, serving as a nonvoting liaison between the committee and the supervisors.

Brush pile: Mohr spoke about the problem of contractors dumping wood and plastic on the township’s brush pile near the sewer facility. The township created the pile for residents to dispose of grass clippings, but the dumping has grown out of control, Mohr said. Supervisors agreed to post a sign near the pile stating that commercial entities cannot dump there. Township staff or supervisors will follow up with phone calls.

Governor Stable bridges: Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering gave an update on three Governor Stable bridges in need of repair or replacement. The permit for the first bridge closest to Route 441 has been submitted, and the permit for the third bridge is ready to go, he said. Supervisors said they would prefer a 150-foot radius through the curve of the second bridge.

Race Street and Oak Road: The board approved advertising bids for two road repairs. The first is for the bridge repair on Race Street in Bainbridge and includes resurfacing parts of the road on either end of the bridge. The second bid is for the repair of the Conoy Township portion of Oak Road.

Emergency medical services: The supervisors unanimously voted to support a resolution that will allow a formal committee to explore the possibility of forming a new emergency medical services authority to take over the financially struggling ambulance services now provided by Northwest EMS. The board understood it was not yet creating a new authority or participating in one at this time.

Quotable: “I’ve been going to all the meetings,” Risser said. “This all makes great sense. It’s pretty much if we want to keep Northwest EMS as our service provider, you know, we need to do something to protect them. We need to make sure that they have the authority to pay their bills.”