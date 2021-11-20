When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: The board approved the publication of the township’s 2022 budget. The draft budget shows the township expects to spend $1.62 million, up around $45,000 from 2021.

Key points: Highlights include a $28,000 reduction in anticipated snow removal, as well as an increase of $58,000 in general government costs, namely wages and engineering consultant fees.

What’s next: The budget will be finalized and voted for approval in December.

Bridge damage: Chairman Stephen Mohr alerted the board to bridge damage likely caused by a commercial truck that destroyed the wing wall of a local span. Cars and trucks continued to use the span for an unknown period of time. Mohr expressed frustration that if a tractor-trailer caused the damage, then the driver should have had the professional courtesy to report it. “We could’ve used insurance money to repair the damage. Now we have to pay for it ourselves,” he said. This brings the total amount spent on bridge repairs to around $1 million, he said.

Property dispute: A home and property at 191 Falmouth Road, long deemed a nuisance by the township and the source of frustration for neighbors, will soon receive assistance from Impact Missions, a local nonprofit agency, the board announced. “This is a property left in bad condition over 15 years,” Mohr said. Three citations were served on the property in August, including two related to township building code and one related to the nuisance ordinance. That process could eventually result in the township taking possession of the property. Odors, rodents and feral animals have impacted the properties of several neighbors.

Townsedge: The board authorized the township solicitor to continue negotiating with residents of the Townsedge development with regard to sidewalk repairs, streetlights and other concerns.

Other business: Township supervisors approved the purchase of detour signs for use on Governor Stable Road; currently the signs in use are leased. The board also authorized Hanover Engineering to handle pre-bidding work for sanitary sewer updates for the township’s biofiltration reed beds.