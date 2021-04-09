When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, April 8, with in-person and conference-call options.

What happened: Eight residents expressed their concern about the planned detours due to the bridge repair on Route 441 beginning April 12. One resident, Diane Burke of Locust Grove Road in Bainbridge, called in to share her concerns. The project, which the state Department of Transportation is overseeing, suggests cars use Beattys Toll Gate Road and Stackstown Road, and bicycles and pedestrians use South Second and Race streets in Bainbridge. Trucks should use routes 230 and 743. Residents are worried trucks and cars will not follow the signs and drive through Bainbridge, causing safety issues.

What’s next: The township has already asked for increased police presence in Bainbridge the first week of the detour. Supervisor Gina Mariani will talk to the police after the first week to see if additional signs or speed bumps are needed.

Meeting format: Burke expressed her frustration with the current format of the supervisors meetings. Because the township building is small and doesn’t allow for social distancing, the meetings have been held via conference call during the pandemic. Burke asked why the meetings couldn’t be held via Zoom. Township solicitor Matthew Creme said the building’s internet bandwidth is incapable of supporting videoconferencing. Supervisor Justin Risser encouraged Burke to “hold on tight” until more people are vaccinated and the building can open to the public.

Public health department: The board spent under three minutes discussing a request from Manheim Township commissioners to join them in support of a countywide health department. Mariani, Mohr and Risser voiced opposition against such an agency, citing no need for another level of government. No formal vote was taken, but Mohr instructed Secretary-Treasurer Kathy Hipple to draft a letter stating Conoy Township will not support this endeavor.

Quotable: “For us to support Manheim Township over the county commissioners would seem to me that we’d be foolish,” Mohr said. “There must be a reason that there’s a drawback to it. Maybe it’s just one more agency they have to fund. But apparently someone did what that agency would have done for the past year because it seemed like Lancaster County was as well covered as any of the other counties with this pandemic.”

Clarification: Compared to the six counties that have free-standing public health departments, Lancaster had the highest cumulative rate of COVID-19 cases, and the second-highest death rate, LNP | LancasterOnline reported previously. However, hospitalization rates were lower in Lancaster than in most counties with health departments.

Summer playground: Summer playground will take place from June 2 through July 30 at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bainbridge.