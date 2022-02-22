When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 10.

What happened: Solicitor Matthew Creme gave an update on the Townsedge residential development, a plan the county approved in 2006 but that remains unfinished.

Background: In fall 2021, the developer, DDM Development Inc., expressed interest in finishing the project and has now completed required work on trees, sidewalks and roadways, Creme said.

What’s next: The township holds $112,000 as security on the work, but Creme said the developer’s “obligations are substantially met,” and lawyers will move forward with paperwork for the dedication of the streets. The developer still must address stormwater management, and the township will continue to hold the funds until the work is complete.

Governor Stable bridges: Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering indicated engineers are in the process of securing a permit and working on structural plans for the Governor Stable Road bridge closest to Route 441. Chair Justin Risser said supervisors made a commitment to the public to have a plan in place by spring 2022 for the road’s three bridges. Lynn said they will be close to meeting that goal.

Rezoning: Supervisors discussed whether to move forward with a hearing they planned to schedule in April regarding the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s petition to rezone land from agricultural to industrial along Route 441 between Billmeyer Quarry and the roadway, north of the incinerator. Supervisors will decide about the hearing in March, as they are still waiting on recommendations from the township planning commission.

Pandemic relief funds: The board unanimously approved spending $350,000 in federal pandemic relief funds for the ultraviolet disinfectant project for the sewer system.

Salt Shaker building: Supervisors awarded a $2,100 bid to Paul Peterson to paint the interior of the Salt Shaker building, 2346 River Road (Route 441). The board voted to raise the building’s rental rates from $75 to $100 for residents and from $100 to $150 for nonresidents.

Blacksmith building: Risser requested written comments from the public regarding how the township should use the historic blacksmith building at 15 S. Second St. The township purchased the building in 2019. Residents can email the township at conoytownship@conoytownship.org.

Personnel: The board hasn’t filled its township administrator position and relisted the position on Indeed.com. Supervisors also voted to advertise for a full-time office assistant. The office assistant is not a new position, but the township hasn’t had someone full-time in that role since last spring, Risser said by phone Feb. 11.