When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 10.

What happened: Conoy Township residents will continue not paying property taxes in 2023, after the board narrowly approved a draft budget, 3-2. Chair Justin Risser and Supervisor Jay Williams voted against the budget, which will allow money from the fund balance to make up the $242,918 deficit.

Background: At the October meeting, Risser suggested the township add both a local services tax of $1 per week for individuals who work in the township and a 0.5 mill real estate tax. At that meeting, most supervisors indicated they were in favor of the services tax but not the property tax. However, at the November meeting, Treasurer Jennifer Rabuck said there is not enough time to make the services tax official for 2023. Following that announcement, Risser brought up the 0.5 mill property tax again. Supervisors Doug Hawthorne, Gina Mariani and Steve Mohr voted to reject the real estate tax for 2023.

By the numbers: The proposed budget includes $1.74 million in expenses, a $123,283 increase over 2022. Administration costs are up, as there are now two full-time staff members in the office, Rabuck said by email Nov. 14. However, one of the staff members will take over the responsibilities of the zoning officer, which the township budgeted $55,000 for in 2022. Engineering costs are up by $20,000 due to the repair and replacement of three bridges on Governor Stable Road. The police budget also increased by $45,879, she said.

Supervisor comments: “I just think it’s a very poor time to initiate any tax,” said Mohr. “It’s going to be a slap in the face for the people.” Risser said without the tax, residents should not expect capital upgrades in the township besides roadwork. “Inflation has gone awry, and we’re not keeping up with the costs,” he said. “And expenses are just eating us up.”

Public comments: Resident Charlene Grove said she still hopes the township implements the services tax in the future. “The other thing is I’m also a firm believer that you start small and if you have to go bigger, you go bigger,” she said. She said the board should consider implementing a property tax less than 0.5 mills to start. Resident Bill Rhoads said, “What you’re doing — and it’s famous in politics — is you’re kicking the can down the road. You will have a property tax at some point in time. You have no choice, so I think it was a mistake not to start it now.”

What’s next: The township will advertise the budget and vote on a final budget at the Dec. 8 meeting.

Conoy Community House: Supervisors also voted 3-2 not to sell the Conoy Community House, with Hawthorne, Mariani and Mohr voting not to sell it. At the October meeting, Risser suggested supervisors consider selling the building as the township lost $1,200 on it last year. The board already raised the rental fees by $50, but Risser said the township will have to make capital improvements on the building in the future.

Public comments: Resident Diane Burke said she was “100% agreeing that you (the township) should keep the community house.” She said, “I’m all in favor of you raising the price.” Rhoads said he felt it was a mistake not to sell the building.