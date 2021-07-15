When: Supervisors meeting, July 8.

What happened: Supervisors discussed actions they will take to address the problem of frequent power outages in the township, primarily in Bainbridge.

Background: Chairman Steve Mohr said July 9 there are up to two power outages per week in the township. One recent outage lasted six to eight hours. Mohr said Met-Ed marked dead trees for removal a few years ago, but the trees have yet to be taken down. Thousands of trees need to be removed, he said. However, supervisors said trees do not always cause the outages. Mohr said the most frequent outages affect Race Street to Front Street in Bainbridge.

What’s next: Township solicitor Matthew Creme will write a letter to Met-Ed documenting the outages and requesting the power company take steps to prevent frequent outages, including tree trimming. If Met-Ed doesn’t comply, the township will file a formal complaint with the Pennsylvania Utility Commission.

Budget: After reviewing a year-to-date budget update provided by Secretary-Treasurer Kathy Hipple, Vice Chair Justin Risser said the township’s engineering/general consulting expenses are high so far. The township has spent $21,285 on engineering/general consulting this year compared to $22,641 in all of last year, Hipple said by phone July 9. Risser expressed concern about securing funding for upcoming projects, including the repair and replacement of the Governor Stable Road bridges. Supervisors discussed approaching Perdue Agribusiness for a charitable contribution for the bridge projects. They also directed office assistant Ed Haugh to seek grants to help pay for infrastructure. Currently, the township does not charge residents real estate taxes.

Quotable: “Real estate tax is not the answer for your infrastructure,” Mohr said. “Let that be known.”

Other business: Mohr and Hipple reported that Impact Missions, a Christian housing ministry, will help a property owner at the corner of Apple Alley and Chestnut Street with demolition work and trash removal. Mohr said neighbors have complained about the house, part of which is falling apart, as well as excessive trash on the property. The group intends to remove all the trash by the end of September with the help of local church youth groups.

New top cop: Mohr introduced A.J. Hall, Susquehanna Regional Police Department’s new chief. He replaces Haugh, who recently retired and now works part time in the township office. Hall, a Lancaster native who lives in Mount Wolf, has been with Susquehanna Regional since 2002. He previously worked for Lancaster city police for nine years. Hall’s salary is $102,000, of which Conoy Township pays a portion.