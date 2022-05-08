When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, April 14.

What happened: A discussion about Conoy Township owning property became heated after Chair Justin Risser shared responses from residents about what the township should do with a blacksmith building it purchased in 2019. Risser also brought up two lots on Route 441 in front of Conoy Park West that a property owner offered to sell to the township.

Blacksmith building: The blacksmith building has sat mostly empty since 2019, except for a few sporadic blacksmith demonstrations, Risser said by phone April 15. In February, Risser asked the public to email the township with ideas of what should be done with the building. Of the 20 responses received, 12 members of the public want the township to keep the building and eight want the township to sell. Residents Mike and Duryl Williams have shown interest in doing blacksmith demonstrations regularly at the building.

Public comment: During a heated exchange, Supervisor Steve Mohr swore at resident Diane Burke twice; he also swore at another resident later in the meeting.

The exchange: Burke asked if “the group,” meaning the Williamses, had made a presentation about their plans for the building. When the board indicated no, Burke said, “So what you’re saying, Steve, is a group is interested, but nobody knows anything about this group?” Mohr said, “Who were we going to make a presentation to?” Burke replied, “Why are you yelling at me?” Mohr said, “You smokin’ that (expletive) again?” Burke replied, “Why are you yelling at me? You’re very disrespectful. I’m asking a question.” Mohr swore again and said, “You don’t stand up and make accusations when you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Intervening: Risser intervened in the argument and restated that the resident, Burke, was only asking a question if the presentation had been made. Burke went on to say that she was simply asking a question and said to Mohr, “I think your idea is great. But you’re talking about things I’ve never heard of.”

What’s next: The board voted to allow the Williamses to make a presentation at the May 12 supervisors meeting.

Lots on Route 441: Regarding the lots in front of Conoy Park West near the township’s sewer facility, Risser met with Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering, who said not owning the lots will not pose a problem if the township chooses to expand the facility. Resident Kendra Mohr, daughter of Supervisor Mohr, said she heard The Encounter Church wants to buy it. Two supervisors — Gina Mariani and Jay Williams — attend that church. Solicitor Matt Creme said their attendance posed no legal conflict of interest, but Mariani and Williams abstained from the vote nonetheless. Mohr made a motion to purchase the property in front of the park, but neither Risser nor Supervisor Doug Hawthorne seconded it. Then, Risser made a motion not to purchase the property. Hawthorne seconded it. Risser and Hawthorne voted not to purchase the property while Mohr voted against. Therefore, the township will not purchase the property.

Public comment: A few members of the public expressed their disapproval in the township purchasing property. Keith Morris, who owns Conoy Car Co., said there is no land for business owners to set up shop because the township has purchased all commercial property. The township also owns other property in the township, including the former Salt Shaker church building on Route 441, which supervisors renamed Conoy Community House at the meeting.

Quotable: “From a citizen’s standpoint, there is no rhyme nor reason why the township should buy more property,” said resident Bill Rhoads. “The township has purchased over the last 20 years enough property to put them in the real estate business.”

Personnel: Supervisors approved hiring Jennifer Rabuck and Shannon Sinopoli as new municipal administrators with the salaries of $66,000 and $68,000 respectively. Rabuck and Sinopoli will replace Kathy Hipple, who is retiring, and Carrie Chapman, who has been filling in part time.

Emergency medical services: Supervisors agreed to vote on a resolution at their May meeting that would support the formation of a new emergency medical services authority.

Nonprofit vendors: The board voted to allow local nonprofits to sell food on the Northwest River Trail at the Falmouth trailhead.