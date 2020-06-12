When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, June 11.

What happened: Bids for the Risser Road bridge replacement project are expected to come in at around $325,000, township engineer Bob Lynn, of Hanover Engineering, told the board. That is considerably higher than the original estimates, which were around $200,000 back in 2018 when traffic on the bridge was restricted to a single lane.

Background: The stone arch bridge, which was built in an era when trucks and farm equipment weighed much less than they do now, has been deteriorating for decades, according to Stephen Mohr, the board’s chair. After 80 years of patching it together, traffic was reduced to a single lane in June 2018. The bridge subsequently was closed completely. The new bridge would be built with reinforced concrete abutments and an aluminum culvert to carry the unnamed stream under the road.

Why it matters: If the supervisors decide to proceed with the project, they will need to determine how they will pay for it. The township has $432,000 in its liquid fuels fund, most of which would be available for the project. But supervisors expressed concerns that spending that much out of that fund, which comes from the township’s share of state gas tax revenues, might leave the township unable to fund any other road projects. The township expects to receive less liquid fuels revenue than usual from the state in the coming year because less gas tax money is being collected because of COVID-19 related travel reductions.

Quotable: “We need to see the bids,” said Mohr. “Hopefully they come in at an affordable price.”

What is next: The bids are due to be opened July 8 and reviewed by the supervisors at their meeting the following night. They will have up to 60 days from the opening to decide if they want to proceed with the project. If a contract is awarded at that meeting, Lynn said, the project should be complete by the end of October.