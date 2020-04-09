When: Conoy Township supervisors, April 8.

What happened: The Board of Supervisors canceled its April meeting because of concerns over the coronavirus. The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for two days earlier also was canceled.

Next steps: It was unclear what the township would do in May. A number of other municipalities have moved their meetings partially or completely online. Board Chairman Stephen Mohr did not rule out that possibility for future months but said supervisors have reservations about videoconferencing.

Quotable: “The thought of being in a meeting room with few others still gives us negative vibes. We will figure this out,” Mohr wrote in an email.