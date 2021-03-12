What: Conoy Township Supervisors meeting, March 11, via conference call.

What happened: Solicitor Matthew Creme reported the board had an inquiry from an outside organization about turning the township’s historic blacksmith building into a coffee shop. The building, on the first block of South Second Street in Bainbridge two blocks from the Northwest River Trail, is currently not in use.

Background: The blacksmith building was purchased by the township in late 2019, supervisor Stephen Mohr said by phone on Friday. The board “didn’t want to see it picked up and moved,” and instead kept in its original location, Mohr said. According to Creme, the building doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy because it’s a historic building that predates the building code. However, if the building’s use would change, “a higher level of compliance with the code would be required,” he said.

Quotable: “As a township board, you have to decide what you want to see in the property,” Creme said.

Why it matters: If the township chooses to simply open the building to the public and staff it with township volunteers, nothing would need to be done. If, however, the township wants any other organization to rent the building (other than a non-profit that preserves historic buildings), the board will need to first acquire a certificate of occupancy and then advertise and request bids.

What’s next: Supervisor Justin Risser and Mohr volunteered to meet with Commonwealth Code Inspection Services Inc. to discuss what the board would need to do to bring the building up to code for different purposes.

Summer playground: Summer playground will be held at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bainbridge this summer. The dates have not been set.

Dumpster Days: Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Association is providing all residents of the township with four vouchers to drop off truckloads of trash at the incinerator throughout the calendar year. In the past there was only one weekend when residents could drop off loads, but the voucher system will allow for more flexibility, according to Mohr. Township staff members are still working on how they will distribute the vouchers.