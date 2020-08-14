When: Conoy supervisors meeting, Aug. 13.

What happened: Another 159 acres of prime Lancaster County farmland moved a step closer to being preserved for agricultural use when the supervisors voted to add the David M. Neidigh farm on Turnpike Road to the township’s Agricultural Security Area. The unanimous vote came following a brief hearing during which there was no public comment or objections made. The supervisors met in person, with the public able to join in via conference call.

Background: The move paves the way for Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board to purchase a conservation easement that will all but guarantee the land will never be used for nonagricultural purposes. When the 159 acres of the Neidigh farm are officially added to it’s rolls, Lancaster County will have 1,480 farms, totaling 111,787 acres preserved. Pennsylvania leads the nation in agricultural preservation, and Lancaster County, where about 18% of the land in the county is preserved farmland, leads the state. Warwick Township, with more than 3,000 acres preserved, leads the county. With the addition of the Neidigh farm, Conoy will have preserved 27 farms totaling 2,563 acres.

Why it matters: A farm is required to be a part of an Agricultural Security Area to be considered for inclusion in the county’s preservation program. While the easement puts restrictions on the farm’s deed that prohibit subdividing or developing the property, the Agricultural Security Area designation adds another layer of protection that makes it less likely the property could ever be taken through condemnation of eminent domain.

Quotable: “Dave is in his 90s, and he wasn’t feeling well the last two years. He was worried the heirs to it would build houses,” said Stephen Mohr, the supervisors’ chair, in presenting the proposal to the board. “It seems like everybody is happy the whole way around, as far as the family.”

What’s next: With the township’s approval of the farm’s addition to its Agricultural Security Area, Neidigh’s preservation application will go to the county commissioners later this year for approval. Matt Knepper, Lancaster County Agricultural Preserve Board executive director, says the farm’s size and its location contiguous to another preserved farm make it the board’s highest priority project for this year.