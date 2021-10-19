When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 14 at Bainbridge Fire Hall with Supervisor Kevin McKain absent for the second meeting in a row.

What happened: After supervisors viewed a draft 2022 budget presented by Secretary-Treasurer Kathy Hipple, the township’s expenses became an overarching theme throughout the meeting. Vice Chairman Justin Risser expressed his concerns about a potential shortfall of $244,000. Risser said there was also a shortfall in the 2021 budget, but the board carried money over from last year’s general fund balance to cover the difference.

Quotable: “I’ll go on the record and say the three-letter word – tax,” said Risser. “We’ve been tax exempt forever, but we can’t continue at this pace. We’re short bigtime on revenue and there’s no other stream. For us to just eat away at capital reserves, we’ll just eventually be left with nothing.”

Potential reductions: Risser suggested reducing the amount of money the township spends on engineers, solicitors and the zoning officer. Chairman Steve Mohr warned against reducing funding for the solicitors and the zoning officer. “We’re only digging ourselves out now from blunders that didn’t get taken care of before,” he said. Risser suggested partnering with another municipality regarding zoning. He and Supervisor Gina Mariani will contact other municipalities to see if that is an option.

What’s next: The board will advertise the 2022 budget starting at the November board meeting and vote on it in December. Because there is an election in November and new supervisors may be elected, the board could reopen the budget in January, Mohr said by phone Oct. 15. The November meeting has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 10 due to Veterans Day.

Pandemic relief funds: The board discussed how it will use the $180,000 in pandemic relief funds the township received this year from the federal government. The board didn’t make a final decision, but members discussed using it for an ultraviolet light project for the sewer system and for bonuses for essential workers. The township will receive an additional $180,000 in relief funds in 2022.

Funds for Conoy Creek landowners: Risser reported that he and Mohr met with the Lancaster County Penn State Extension to discuss stormwater issues in the township, including problems with erosion on the Conoy Creek watershed. Risser said the extension has money available for landowners to restore creek banks and prevent erosion. The extension may contact landowners directly.