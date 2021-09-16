When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Sept 9, with supervisor Kevin McKain absent.

What happened: Approximately 30 residents filled Bainbridge Fire Company in chairs three feet apart to hear supervisors discuss several issues affecting the township. At the beginning of the meeting, solicitor Matthew Creme of Nikolaus & Hohenadel LLP told supervisors they needed to decide whether to schedule a public hearing for Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s petition to rezone property from agricultural to industrial along Route 441 between Billmeyer Quarry and the roadway, north of the incinerator.

Background: Authority officials have not explained why they want to rezone the property. At the August meeting, the board voted to refer the authority to the county and township planning commissions. The planning boards have not yet made a recommendation to the board. However, Creme urged supervisors that if they chose to hold a hearing, they should set a date because they need to advertise a month in advance. Supervisors decided to hold a hearing, and Creme asked that they schedule it in November at the earliest because he will not be at the October meeting. Vice Chairman Justin Risser made a motion to set the hearing for April 14, 2022.

Public comment: Resident Cody Walker asked Risser why he wanted to delay the hearing until spring.

Supervisor response: Risser said he wanted to delay the hearing because there will be an election in November and a new board in January. In the Republican primary in May, candidates Douglas Hawthorne and Jay Williams beat incumbent supervisors Clyde Pickel and McKain. Pickel has since been added as a write-in candidate on the Democratic ticket. “I want the people that are making the decisions (to be) the ones that are going to have to live with the ramifications of the decisions,” Risser said.

What’s next: The board voted 3-1 to hold the hearing in April, with Chairman Steve Mohr casting the vote against. Once the hearing is held, the board will have 60 days to make a decision, which must occur at a public meeting. “The problem I see with delaying it is if any of us had an application in, we’d want to know yes or no can we continue,” said Mohr. “We could kill the project in two months and not add additional expense to the LCSWMA or any individual that wanted to make application rather than drag it out.”

Executive session: Mohr said the supervisors discussed in an executive session the need to hire a second full-time office employee. Supervisors will plan for the new position in the 2022 budget. Although Pennsylvania’s open meetings law, called the Sunshine Act, allows the personnel exception only to discuss a specific employee, not hiring in relation to the budget, solicitor Creme said after the meeting, “I’m not permitted to say what was or wasn’t said specifically in executive session, but I was comfortable that the discussion stayed properly within that exception.”