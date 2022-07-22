When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, July 14.

What happened: The board approved a motion to advertise a public hearing on Aug. 31 at Chiques Church in Manheim that will allow public input on the potential formation of a joint emergency management services authority.

Background: Conoy Township is one of 12 townships that has been looking into the creation of an authority to take over the financially struggling Northwest EMS. At the May township meeting, supervisors voted to support a resolution for a formal committee to explore the possibility of creating the new authority. The board understood it was not yet creating a new authority or participating in one at the time.

What’s next: The public hearing is the next step in the investigation process. Township residents as well as residents from all municipalities involved will have the opportunity to voice their opinion.

Township property line: During the discussion period, the board agreed to move forward with adjusting the lot line for the property the township building sits on. In addition to owning the land the building sits on, the township owns an adjacent property that includes a house. A fuel tank sits on the part of the property with the home. Chair Justin Risser said he would like the line adjusted so the tank is on the same land as the township building, because he feels the township should sell the house. The board made no decisions regarding the home.

Bill dispute: The board voted that Bob Kettering, the Crestwood Estates developer, must pay a $2,016 bill he received from the township for improvements made to the development in 2019. The township mailed Kettering the bill in 2019 but received no response. New township personnel discovered the bill had not been paid and sent a follow-up to Kettering, which Kettering questioned at last month’s meeting.

Storage container: The board voted to purchase a new storage container for Susquehanna Old Fashioned Field Days in the amount of $2,900. Supervisors said they would not do this for all organizations, but the field days committee has done a lot of work at no cost for the township parks.

Cemetery: The board voted for the township to take over a cemetery that is part of the Haldeman Family Cemetery Trust and managed by Fulton Bank, should the bank divest the trust. Peter Haldeman Hickok of the trust made the request last month. The township and the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority created a memorandum of understanding, so that LCSWMA will continue the cemetery’s lawn care should this occur. There will be no cost to the township.

Summer Playground buses: Supervisors approved spending up to $11,500 for the purchase of two buses for Summer Playground. Supervisor Gina Mariani abstained from the vote as she runs the program. Mariani said the funds will come from donations. No taxpayer money will be used.