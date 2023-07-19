When: Conoy supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: The board approved a $1 per week services tax to be levied on individuals who work in the township and earn over $12,000 a year. Other exceptions apply.

Details: The tax will take the form of a payroll deduction by the employer. The borough stands to gain around $25,000 annually in revenue. Supervisor Stephen Mohr cast the lone vote against the tax.

Quotable: “It seems like an awful hassle for a measly $25,000,” Mohr said.

Background: Conoy is one of the last municipalities in the county to approve such a tax. The township remains the only municipality in the county without a real estate tax.

Sewage liens: In accordance with recent policy, council approved $45,000 in liens against 19 properties that are behind on sewer payments. Several property owners are years behind, and at least one hasn’t paid a single quarterly bill since sewage payments began over 30 years ago. Township staff will mail letters of lien to property owners.

Sewage operations: Council approved a 3% rate increase for Singh Operational Services Inc. to manage both township sewage sites. The firm’s most recent invoices included a $400 per month increase. However, solicitor Mathew Creme advised council that per the contract, any increases by Singh above those allowed by the annual consumer price index can be negotiated by the township. Singh has not increased its rates in the 20 years of its contract with the township. Creme advised council to comply with the CPI increase but to meet with Singh concerning further adjustments.

Property sale: Board members voted to sell a township-owned residential property at 215 Falmouth Road pending appraisal.

Public works: The board approved the signing of a $96,000 grant for repair of bridges on Governor Stable Road. In addition, it was announced the bridge on Risser Road is now posted as one lane, and the township will hire a contractor to handle culvert repairs on Black Swamp Road.

What’s next: The board meets again on Aug. 10.