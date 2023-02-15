When: Conoy Township Board of Supervisors meeting, Feb. 9.

What happened: Approximately 40 people crammed into the Conoy Township building for a public hearing in which Conoy Township supervisors voted to rezone 38.4 acres of land owned by Lancaster County Waste Management Association from agricultural to industrial. Chair Justin Risser and Supervisors Doug Hawthorne and Steve Mohr voted in favor of rezoning. Vice Chair Gina Mariani voted against, and Supervisor Jay Williams abstained. The land sits along Route 441 directly north of the incinerator but does not include the Haldeman Cemetery, Risser said via email Feb. 10.

Background: LCSWMA began the process of trying to get the land rezoned in August 2021, according to Michelle Marsh, LCSWMA’s chief business and compliance officer. Since that time, both the county and township planning commissions recommended approval of the requested rezoning.

Why it’s important: LCSWMA is looking for a partner to sell steam or electricity to and knew the rezoning process could take several months. Marsh said the authority will be more competitive in finding a partner if the land is already rezoned. LCSWMA lost $6 million per year starting in 2016 when its power purchase agreement with Met-Ed ended, and the utility would not renew the agreement. Selling steam to Perdue Agribusiness brought back $3 million per year in revenue, but the authority is still looking for ways to ensure stability for the future, Marsh said.

LCSWMA/Conoy relationship: Conoy Township residents have not paid property taxes for 30 years, because host fees from the incinerator offset the taxes. Risser said without LCSWMA’s presence in the township, residents would see a 3.5 millage rate immediately to balance the budget.

Public comments: During the public hearing, 12 people spoke against the land being rezoned. “I sincerely ask that you put yourself in my shoes that I purchased this property to live in peace and tranquility and enjoy the outdoors and the country living of Conoy Township,” said resident Patrick Giberson. “And it’s now in jeopardy of all of those things.” Steve Mutchler, who owned the land in question for 36 years, and didn’t oppose rezoning, said, “My concern is even if you do rezone it, it’s going to be a hard piece of property to build on.” Mutchler cited power lines, a creek, wetlands, and stormwater pipes that would make it difficult. Resident Brenda Clair, whose family has lived on land in the area since 1917, said, “It’s really scary to me that our community is going to be ruined for the big bucks. For the big bucks to happen here where money matters more than family.”

Planning commission member: Chris Geesey, a member of the township’s planning commission, said he spent 12 months in meetings with LCSWMA regarding the land and that LCSWMA’s partner may not be what residents think. “It could be something like a data center. A data center would be a warehouse that had servers and that would use a lot of electricity, but there wouldn’t be as big of a traffic impact,” he said.

Supervisors’ comments: Mariani, who attended the meeting by phone, said, “We have to take into consideration we have a duty to the people that live here as well as LCSWMA. I think in all fairness to our community who we represent, all of our people, I think this isn’t a good idea for us to do right now.” After the meeting, Williams, who didn’t comment during the hearing, said he preferred deferring the vote to a future meeting, but the other supervisors wanted to vote right away. “I wanted time to process what these people said before I voted,” he said.

What’s next: Solicitor Matt Creme made it clear that even though the board voted to rezone the land, there are still several steps LCSWMA and its partner would have to take before building, including land development plan approval, stormwater management, highway occupancy and environmental regulations.