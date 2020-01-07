When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors discussed a request that the township post “Young Lungs at Play” signs at playgrounds and other places where children gather and possibly ban smoking in those areas.
Opposition: Supervisors Vice Chair Gina R. Mariani said she had no objection to posting signs requesting people not to smoke in those areas, but she she did not want the township to enforce a ban. She said she does not smoke, but opposed telling others they may not.
Quotable: “You’re still allowed to smoke. It’s not against the law,” Mariani said.
Reply: “Not yet,” Chairman Stephen L. Mohr Sr. said.
Research: Solicitor Bernadette M. Hohenadel said there are regulations about where smoking is allowed outdoors, including bans on smoking within certain distances of the entrances to schools, hospitals and government buildings; she said she could research what those laws are and report back with specifics.
Consensus: Supervisors took no action on the request, but reached a consensus to get more information and consider action at a later meeting.
Other business: Supervisors presented former Supervisor John L. Shearer with a resolution thanking him for his longtime service on the board. Shearer was defeated for reelection in November by write-in candidate Justin Risser.
Reorganization: The first half-hour of the meeting was taken up by the annual reorganization. Nearly all appointments were the same as last year. Exceptions were changing the township’s representative on the citizens advisory committee for the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority from Shearer to Mohr; changing members of a committee for long-term infrastructure projects from Mohr and Shearer to Mohr and Risser, and changing members of a budget advisory committee from Mariani and Shearer to Mariani and Supervisor H. Clyde Pickel. Also, mileage reimbursement was reduced from 58 cents a mile to 57.5 cents, consistent with IRS guidance.