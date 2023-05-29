When: Conoy Township board of supervisors, May 9.

What happened: The board approved the advertisement of a local services tax ordinance to be taken up for discussion in June. Board member Stephen Mohr cast the lone vote in opposition.

By the numbers: The move would levy a $1 per week tax on the earned income of most people working within the township. Up to $25,000 a year could be generated for the township general fund if approved.

Sewer payments: The board gave approval for the municipal administrator to begin formalizing payment agreements with homeowners who are behind on sewer payments. In the past, payment plans have been verbal in nature. Formal payment arrangements would give the township leverage should it need to place liens on properties. Almost $62,000 in sewer fees are currently past due, with some homeowners behind for decades, President Justin Risser said. Currently, there are liens on three properties in the township.

Easements: Supervisors also approved easements on two adjoining properties owned by the township — including the site of the current township building — for access to propane tanks and stormwater infrastructure. Should the properties be sold, the township needs to retain the right to access them for those purposes, Risser said.

Zoning discussions: Discussions between supervisors and the planning commission at an April meeting concerning future uses of an industrially-zoned property centered around the difference between an owner seeking a conditional use or a special exception for a property. Solicitor Matthew Creme encouraged the board to allow property owners only to seek an exceptional use, because the decision is made by the zoning hearing board and not the supervisors.

Quotable: “It has rarely been a problem, but it (conditional use) is more complicated and more expensive as a special counsel needs to be appointed,” Creme said.

Other business: The board approved the payment of recurring bills using electronic transfer in order to avoid late fees that have occurred in the past; approved paying off the remaining $98,884 on a Caterpillar wheel loader from the capital reserve fund; and released the remaining $3,507 in financial security to John Huyard for work on a major stormwater plan.

Personnel: The board also approved the hiring of nine summer playground helpers at $10.50 an hour pending background clearance checks.

Recognition: Phil Wenger of the Lancaster Conservancy presented a leadership award to the board for its partnership in completion of the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail and an outstanding partner award to Mohr for his advocacy on behalf of river access, recreation and land preservation. It was Mohr, Wenger said, who 40 years ago began fighting for preservation of the canal towpath along the river as a recreational trail.