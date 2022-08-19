When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 11, with Jay Williams absent.

What happened: Supervisors discussed how to proceed with the sale of 70 pieces of lumber the township owns that were milled from a tree located on the Bainbridge Elementary property.

Background: During the elementary renovation three years ago, the township agreed to cut down the tree with the intention of selling the oak to interested parties, including residents. The wood has been curing since that time.

What’s next: Supervisor Steve Mohr said he has been trying to get in touch with a business that can give him an estimate of the value of the wood. Bob Lynn, of Hanover Engineering, recommended the township put the wood out to bid. This will “establish the market for it,” Chair Justin Risser said by email Aug. 13. “We will then go to residents with a cost to them based upon a public offering and offer it to residents at a comparable price first before selling it,” he said.

Emergency management authority: The board approved a motion to advertise a public meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Masonic Patton campus for elected officials regarding the creation of a joint emergency management authority. This meeting will follow a public hearing on Aug. 31 at Chiques Church regarding the same issue. The board also voted to appoint Risser as the EMS authority board member representing Conoy Township.

Dump truck: The board voted to sell the township’s 2000 International brand dump truck for $5,000 to East Donegal Township. “The chassis and engine are worn out,” Risser said. “East Donegal wants the dump truck for the bed mostly.”

Public comment: Resident Randy Wilkinson questioned the need for two speed bumps the township placed on Sagerville Road. Mohr said he had received complaints from residents about speeding on the road. Risser said Williams validated there was a speeding problem on the road. However, the speed bumps are temporary, and the township will remove them soon, he said.

Cleaning service: The board approved the hiring of Once Upon a Dream House cleaning service to clean the Conoy Community House on the weekends. The company will charge $50 for a light clean, $75 for a medium clean and $100 for a deep clean.

Folder/envelope stuffer: The board voted to lease a folder/envelope stuffer to fold and stuff envelopes for sewer bills at the cost of $159 per month for 63 months. The former method of sending out sewer bills as postcards was ineffective as some residents were not receiving their bills. Township staff will also be able to use the machine for other purposes.