When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, March 9. Vice Chair Gina Mariani was absent.

What happened: Supervisors discussed a proposed ordinance on air pollution and open burning and then tabled any action until the April 13 meeting in order to further define the regulations for the burning of yard waste, which would be a permitted exception.

Background: Chair Justin Risser said the rationale for updating the township’s burning ordinance has been complaints about the burning of trash in town, referring to Bainbridge. Zoning officer Shannon Sinopoli added that many of the revisions reflect the Department of Environmental Protection’s model air pollution control ordinance.

New restriction: Another exception to the prohibition against open burning allows the burning of domestic refuse/garbage generated from one dwelling. But a new restriction prohibits the burning of household garbage in the following zoning districts: Village Center (Bainbridge and Falmouth), suburban residential (R-1), high-density residential (R-2) and local commercial. The burning of household garbage would continue to be allowed in rural and agricultural districts. All burning must take place in a burning container, defined as constructed of masonry, metal or other non-combustible rigid material, or a permanent outdoor fireplace or firepit. Sinopoli said that a burning container is not just a burn barrel; it could be landscaping blocks or a brick enclosure.

Discussion: Donna Fernback described how the roughly 20 oak trees on her four-acre property generate enough leaves to fill a dump truck; she burns those in an area by her backyard. Steve Mohr Jr. suggested differentiating between larger and smaller properties so that yard waste from larger lots wouldn’t have to be moved to one spot to be burned. Risser proposed allowing for “this rural burning of sticks, limbs, whatever — you clean up a fencerow and you want to burn stuff on the spot” to take place without a container or surrounding rocks in the agricultural and rural districts, so long as it’s monitored. Township solicitor Matthew Crème Jr. suggested considering a property’s use, not just the zoning designation, because there are numerous single-family dwellings on quarter- and half-acre lots in those districts. “Not all rural and agricultural lots are multi-acre properties,” he noted.

Leaf collection: Ken Brosey asked whether the township could provide leaf collection in the fall using trucks that vacuum up leaves. “I just think it would be nice to have a means of disposal without burning,” he said. Supervisor Stephen Mohr said that street sweeping is done every spring and often in the fall, but the intention isn’t to collect leaves. There was discussion about looking into this. Mohr explained later that residents can dump leaves and brush in a field by the Bainbridge sewer plant, and a couple times a year, that waste is ground into mulch.

New tax: The supervisors agreed to establish a local services tax beginning in 2024 and to direct the solicitor to create a draft ordinance. The tax, expected to generate between $20,000 and $25,000 annually, would apply to township residents and nonresidents who work in the township and would amount to $52 a year per taxpayer. Mohr cast the only no vote, saying that “for the measly $25,000,” he wasn’t in favor of the tax. “I’m just not a tax person,” he said.

Sewage enforcement officer: Supervisors appointed Len Spencer, of SpencerSEO Services LLC, as the township’s sewage enforcement officer, replacing Marvin Stoner, who retired March 1 after more than 40 years in that position. The alternate SEO will be Charity Hain of David Miller/Associates Inc.

Stackstown road property: Supervisors and residents discussed the property at 738 Stackstown Road, Bainbridge, which was purchased by the township for $15,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 2018. Mohr said the property is an “ideal location” for when the township will eventually be required to install a sewage pump station for the Stackstown/Sagerville area because it’s a low point in a flood plain. The property contains a deteriorating house with a caved-in roof and a barn. Describing the buildings as “an accident waiting to happen,” Risser said the township should tear down the structures or not own the property, noting that he would prefer the latter. The discussion included the possibility of obtaining grant money to create a parking area there for fishing on the Conoy Creek.

Financial audit: Supervisors accepted the 2022 audit report and financial statements presented by Philip Rudy and Shawn Carl of White, Rudy LLC. Carl reported that the township ended the year with about $2.5 million available in unrestricted funds.