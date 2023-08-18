When: Conoy board of supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Board members discussed how to move forward following noise complaints made with the township following recent wedding events at Haldeman Mansion.

Discussion: Board members discussed a noise ordinance but were advised by solicitor Matthew Creme that the trend in municipal law is moving away from strict decibel limits for events. “It requires equipment, training and personnel,” he said.

More: Vice Chair Gina Mariani, who also sits on the Haldeman Mansion board, minimized the disruption as happening at a single event, and said the noise ended shortly after the 10 p.m. curfew. However, Supervisor Stephen Mohr said the situation was becoming much more serious.

Quotable: “It’s getting very volatile,” Mohr said. “Some neighbors are talking about getting cannons.”

What’s next: The board elected to have township staff begin discussions with Haldeman.

EMS: Chair Justin Risser notified board members of Penn Township’s departure from the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County that caused the postponement of an Aug. 30 public hearing concerning household rates beginning in January 2024. The meeting is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church. Risser said Penn’s departure may have an impact on fees; however, the change would “not be significant.” The fees have been proposed thus far as $75 per residence.

Finances: The board approved the transfer of $120,625 from a certificate of deposit to the township general fund; voted to accept $34,699 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the township’s winter maintenance of state roads; and approved an agreement with the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau for collection of an approved $1 per week local services tax to begin next year.

Subdivision: Turning control of the board over to Mariani, Risser presented plans for the consolidation and realignment of 1.3 acres of land at Meadow View Farms, of which he is part owner. The land is in the agricultural district. The board approved the application.

What’s next: The board of supervisors next meets on Sept. 14.