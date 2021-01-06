When: Conoy supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: It was sort of a perfect storm that spoiled the township’s snow removal plans, resulting in a number of complaints from citizens following the pre-Christmas snowstorm (Dec. 16) that dumped almost 8 inches of snow on the township. Stephen L. Mohr, chair of the township’s board of supervisors, told the board a combination of equipment failures and other issues led to some roads in the township not getting plowed for more than 24 hours after the storm.

Background: The township followed the same plan it has used for 35 years, said Mohr, who has been a supervisor for 31 of those years. While no plan can be perfect in combating nature, usually if the township has issues it is due to drifting snow. Mohr said because most roads in the rural township run east-west, and most drifting comes out of the northwest, most township roads have heavy drifting potential. “If we have high winds we expect to get beat,” Mohr said. But that was not the problem this time.

What went wrong: The issues with the Dec. 16 storm came from a combination platter of other problems, Mohr said, ranging from a late change in the scouting report the township got from the state Department of Transportation to good Samaritans with private plows whose well-intentioned efforts to help resulted in a layer of tough-to-remove ice on some roads. Mohr said the township already had its trucks loaded with a mix of salt and cinders when PennDOT's advisories changed as the storm hit. In retrospect, Mohr said, all salt would have been better for the conditions that ensued.

Quotable: “It just put a whipping on us,” Mohr said. “Equipment didn’t work the way it was supposed to. Material we treated with didn’t work the way it was supposed to.”

Other business: Mohr, who has served as chairman of the board since 2015, was reelected to that position during the annual reorganization at the start of the meeting. Mohr also served a previous 24-year stint as chairman. Justin M. Risser will serve as vice chairman.