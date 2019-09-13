When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.
What happened: Township supervisors delayed action on approving a new agreement with East Donegal Township and Marietta Borough for a regional police force, deciding to put the matter on the agenda for the Oct. 10 meeting.
The delay: Supervisor Gina Mariani said negotiations with the police union were not going smoothly, and she wanted to get the contract with the union signed before renewing the agreement with the other municipalities.
Quotable: “Until that time, I don’t think we should sign the merger agreement,” Mariani said.
New agreement: If approved, the new agreement would add officers’ time to the cost-sharing formula. The current formula is based on population, road miles and the number of incidents police need to handle. Mariani said Conoy is paying a lot under the current contract based on the number of road miles it has.
Zoning Hearing Board: Supervisors accepted the resignation of Mark Willenbecher from the zoning board because he is moving out of the township. The board appointed Paul Rich Strickler as Willenbecher’s successor; Strickler was previously an alternate on the board.
n Fire station: Supervisors voted to donate $10,000 to the Bainbridge Fire Department to help pay for a $21,000 electric generator used to keep the fire station powered during an electric outage.