When: Conoy supervisors meeting, March 12.

What happened: Supervisors postponed action on a “Young Lungs at Play” resolution aimed at banning or discouraging smoking in parks.

What it’s about: Health agencies are encouraging municipalities to post signs in parks in an effort to prevent smoking entirely there or to prevent smoking in areas where children are likely to be present, such as playgrounds and sports fields.

History: Previously, supervisors agreed that people should not smoke around children, but had discussed the wisdom of banning smoking as opposed to just asking people not to smoke, and also considered whether smoking restrictions should be limited to specific areas.

Next steps: Supervisors agreed to delay action until their April 9 meeting to get more concise wording on their resolution.