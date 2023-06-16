When: Conoy board of supervisors meeting, June 8.

What happened: Supervisors approved a contract with Utility Services Group Inc. for removal of sludge from artificial reed beds used to treat contaminated water from the sewer system in the amount of $24,800. The Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority has agreed to accept the sludge for disposal at no cost. Chair Justin Risser estimated this agreement saved about $20,000.

Stormwater changes: The board also approved an acknowledgment of support for updates to the state’s Act 167, which governs stormwater management plans. Recent changes by the state legislature means future planning will be conducted by watershed and not municipality.

Redevelopment: Council heard a presentation from Sean Krumpe of the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities. The authority partners with municipalities for the rehabilitation of blighted and abandoned properties. Supervisors have expressed interest in entering into an agreement with the authority to assist with several properties in the township.

Summer playground: The board approved a donation of $1,800 to St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for the use of facilities for the township’s nine-week summer playground program.

Next meeting: The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 13.