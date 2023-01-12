When: Conoy Township board of supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: During a public hearing, supervisors unanimously approved constructing a single-family detached dwelling unit at 1339 Keener Road.

Background: Leroy and Dorcas Zimmerman own the 14-acre lot at 1339 Keener Road but want to divide it into two lots so they can sell 7.9 acres. The buyer plans to have a new dwelling constructed. The owners had to seek conditional-use approval because the land is zoned as agricultural, Shannon Sinopoli, the township’s zoning officer, said by email Jan. 4. The next step will be for the Zimmermans to obtain approval to split the lot, she said.

Quotable: “It should be noted this was presented to the planning commission and basically a formality that’s been on the books so long,” said Supervisor Steve Mohr. “We’ve approved the similar ones right adjacent to this, which would have more impact on farming than this. This is the right way to go; our ordinance says we have to go this way.”

What’s next: Jay Daniel Zimmerman, son of Leroy and Dorcas, said there are no immediate plans to build on the lot; however, the land is not practical for farming as the terrain is steep and wooded.

Reorganization: Supervisors unanimously reelected Justin Risser as chair and Gina Mariani as vice chair.

Engineer: Risser alerted the public that there may be project delays as the township is in the process of switching engineering firms from Hanover Engineering to David Miller/Associates.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting is 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.