When: Conoy Township board of supervisors meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: After a heated discussion about how the township should balance the 2023 budget, four of the five supervisors directed township staff to add a local services tax of $1 per week for individuals who work in the township. Supervisor Steve Mohr was not in favor of the tax. Supervisors Mohr and Doug Hawthorne and Vice Chair Gina Mariani also directed staff to use money from the fund balance to balance the budget.

By the numbers: Chair Justin Risser announced the township will have a $211,971 deficit in 2023. Risser suggested instituting the services tax, but that will bring in only $25,000 in revenue. He also suggested the township consider selling Conoy Community House and a rental property adjacent to the township building, as well as adding a 0.5 mill real estate tax.

Background: Conoy Township has not levied a property tax since the early 1990s when it began hosting the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority incinerator. Host fees from the incinerator will cover about half of the Conoy Township budget in 2023, Risser said by email Oct. 14. Even with the host fees, the township has had a deficit since 2021 and has balanced the budget using money from the fund balance. That’s not sustainable, Risser said, because eventually the fund balance will be depleted, and the township will have to institute an even larger tax. However, other supervisors did not agree that the township should add a property tax in 2023.

Quotable: “It’s important to note that what we get as a host fee is worth a millage rate of 3.5 to our residents. In other words, if we didn’t have such great partners in (the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority) we would need a millage rate of 3.5 right off the top to balance our budget,” said Risser in his email. “For a Conoy Township resident with a $250,000 assessed property value that’s $875 in taxes they are not paying because of LCSWMA’s presence in our municipality.”

Mohr comments: Mohr, who said he’s “not for any tax,” told Risser “you better start growing the other stuff cause you’ve been smoking it too much.” When Mohr accused a member of the public of “smoking that (expletive) now, too,” Risser hammered the gavel and Mohr said, “Shut up. Don’t hammer me down.” Later, Mohr accused fellow member Hawthorne of “smoking something, too.”

What’s next: At the Nov. 10 meeting, township staff will bring a budget to the board of supervisors, who will vote to advertise it.

Emergency services authority: Supervisors voted 3-2 to advertise a public hearing at which they will decide whether to participate in a joint emergency services authority, with Mariani and Mohr voting against. Because the authority has not yet been formed, a final decision has not been made on whether property owners or municipalities will pay an annual fee to fund the authority. However, it has been proposed that property owners in participating municipalities would be charged a $75 fee.

Public comments: Krista Strickler and Rick Baker both spoke against Conoy Township participating in the authority. “This is a mandated socialism type tax,” Baker said. Resident Charlene Grove wasn’t completely against the formation of the authority but said $75 was too high, and that if individuals own more than one property, they shouldn’t be required to pay multiple fees. Dan Seitz, a volunteer firefighter, spoke in favor of participating in the authority to ensure the best service. “When you need the ambulance, you’re wishing they were there,” he said. “And for $75 or $65, they’re there for you.”

What’s next: Supervisors decided to advertise the public hearing on Dec. 1 and hold the hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. The supervisors will still hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 8.