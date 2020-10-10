When: Conoy Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 8.

What happened: Township supervisors got a first look at the draft budget for the coming year. Even though projected expenses are going up by around 4%, property taxes in the township are expected to remain the same in 2021. Property taxes still will be nonexistent there.

Background: The township does collect a 0.5% earned income tax, and it collects a 0.5% real estate transfer tax, as do all Lancaster County municipalities. But it is just one of two municipalities in the county that do not collect any municipal property tax; Salisbury Township is the other. More than half of Conoy’s $1.5 million budget is funded by the revenue generated by host fees from the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s trash incinerator.

Why the spending increase: The biggest driver of increased expenses is the cost of police services, which are provided by Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Already the biggest single line item in the budget, as it is in most municipalities, police costs are expected to increase by $58,000 to $682,000 in 2021. A $75,000 increase in the cost of health care benefits for the department and the addition of another officer to the force were the prime drivers of the increased expenses for the regional force, which serves Conoy and East Donegal townships and Marietta Borough.

Other business: Halloween trick-or-treating in the township will be on Friday, Oct. 30. The township’s annual Halloween Parade is set for the following afternoon at 2 p.m. Registration for the parade will take place from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Bainbridge Elementary School.

What’s next: Supervisors will look to fine-tune the budget before an expected vote to advertise it for public review. That vote is expected at the Nov. 12 meeting to be held at Bainbridge firehouse, with final passage expected in December.