When: Conoy Township Supervisors meeting, Feb. 11.

What happened: The board voted to table an inquiry — pending further investigation — into whether a developer can resubmit residential building plans after a pause for the past decade.

Background: In 2010, Lancaster County recorded a plan for Koser Brothers Contracting to build four rental units on the corner of Arch Street and Apple Alley in Bainbridge. Due to the 2008 recession and other factors, the units were not built. Since that time, the jurisdiction of the land development plan shifted from the county to the township.

At issue: Keith Heigel, an engineer with Light-Heigel & Associates, said Koser Brothers now wants to proceed with the construction. But first they need to find out whether it is necessary to resubmit their plans, or if the township can make an exception and pass a waiver.

Quotable: “This plan finds itself in honestly the most unusual set of circumstances,” township solicitor Matthew Creme said. “The land development plan was approved by the county before the township had a subdivision and land development ordinance.”

What’s next: The engineers, solicitor and zoning officer will review the inquiry, as well as whether Koser Brothers reserved and paid for sewer capacity in 2010. They hope to make a recommendation at the March supervisors meeting.

Bridge out: The supervisors asked Hanover Engineering to investigate the status of two bridges on Governor Stable Road. A truck hit one of the bridges in the fall, and it has been hanging by a steel reinforcement. While checking out the bridges, the engineers found a third bridge on the road also in need of repair. Taking the recommendation of Bob Lynn of Hanover Engineering, the board voted to put signs up to limit the weight of the first and third bridges — coming from Route 441 — to five tons. The board also voted to close the second bridge immediately due to safety concerns.

Other business: Supervisor Gina Mariani said she hopes to hold the annual summer playground program in Bainbridge but needs to find a space for it. While the program takes place outside, an indoor facility is needed to store craft supplies and other materials. Also in other business, Chairman Stephen Mohr said the township recently took care of some winter road and tree maintenance and replaced signs. More work will be done soon depending on the weather.

Quotable: “If you see a stop sign that is down, report it,” said Mohr. “A missing stop sign is a terrible thing if you’re a stranger to the area and have no idea that that stop sign is gone.”