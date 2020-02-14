When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 13.
What happened: Supervisors discussed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s plan to close a bridge carrying Route 441 over the Conoy Creek from the summer of 2020 through the summer of 2021, with an official detour to go through Maytown.
Planned detour: Supervisors Chairman Stephen L. Mohr said PennDOT’s planned detour would take Route 241 to Elizabethtown, then take Route 230 (Market Street) through Elizabethtown to Route 743, then go through the square in Maytown until Route 743 reconnects with Route 441 in the Marietta area.
The problem: Mohr said the detour PennDOT is planning would be so long that truck drivers will look for an alternate route on township roads, no matter how much PennDOT urges them to follow its official detour.
Alternative: Mohr said the township had recommended using Engle Road instead, noting that it is the widest township road. He said that would discourage truckers from seeking out their own routes, which he said would likely cause too much traffic on roads not suited for it. But he said PennDOT has not accepted that recommendation.
Leverage: The bridge closing will mean the parking lot for Conoy Park West will be inaccessible. PennDOT may want to use the parking lot for construction vehicles but cannot do that without the township’s permission, which could give the township some leverage.
Quotable: “We’re going to use that as a bargaining chip,” Mohr said.
Other business: Supervisors agreed to have their solicitor prepare a resolution to ban smoking in township parks in areas where children are playing.