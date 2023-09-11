When: Columbia Council meeting Sept. 5.

What happened: Borough Council members and Parks and Recreation advisory board members discovered that a misinterpretation about the number of advisory board members needed to make a quorum has led the advisory group to unnecessarily cancel several meetings.

Numbers: Confusion occurred because most people thought the advisory board needed four members to make a quorum, since the board can accommodate seven members. However, only five people have been appointed to the board, which means that only three members are needed for a public meeting, said Evan Gabel, borough solicitor.

Quotable: “It was a general misunderstanding of how the language (in the ordinance) affected the quorum,” Heather Zink, borough council president, said during a phone interview Sept. 8.

Issue: Her comments came after council discussed the Parks and Recreation advisory board. Zink said she put the board on the agenda because she worried about a lack of communication between council and advisory board members.

Quotable: “It’s been many months since we’ve gotten an update,” Zink said during a Sept. 8 phone interview. “We wanted to find out what barriers exist, and what council can do to lift those barriers.”

Example: Zink said she attended one advisory board meeting and discovered members had started to plan a fundraising gala without realizing that government entities cannot host raffles, which she said signified a break in sharing information.

Changes: Council has asked that an advisory board member attend its Tuesday meetings once a quarter. In addition, Barbara Fisher, the council member who serves as liaison to the advisory board, will attend that group’s meeting.

Mackle Park: The borough is almost ready to release a request for proposal to upgrade Mackle Park, Mark Stivers, borough manager, told council members.

More: Employees from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources want to look over the documents first, Stivers said. The borough received $478,300 in DCNR grant funding and must supply about $95,000 in money or services, such as providing labor or materials for paving parking spaces and other parts of the project.

Details: Work will start next year on building a half-basketball court and a building that will include restrooms and a pavilion. In addition, workers will make all walkways wheelchair or scooter accessible.

Why it matters: Stivers and Zink say the borough wants to complete improvements to the three parks it owns — Mackle Park, Rotary Park and Columbia Crossing River Park — so residents and visitors can fully enjoy these spaces.

What’s next: Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 308 Locust St. The meeting also will be available on the borough’s YouTube channel the next day. Go to: https://www.youtube.com/@columbiaborough9899 to access the meeting.