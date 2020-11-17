When: Conestoga Valley board meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: The board welcomed the new assistant principal for Conestoga Valley High School, David Dunsavage.

Background: Among Dunsavage’s educational experience are eight years as a social studies teacher at Donegal High School and five years as a transitional living coordinator at Milton Hershey School.

Math: The COVID-19 pandemic stalled the district’s plan to pilot a new elementary school math program last spring, said Dawn Eby, district subject area supervisor. School officials will try again this spring with a full adoption in the 2022-23 school year. The price of the pilot will depend on what program the district chooses, and a complete rollout could cost between $70,000 to $200,000 depending on the program.

Community: Prior to the regular meeting, the district convened a community forum to summarize school officials’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only one person attended. Meanwhile, 80 people watched the forum via livestream from a link through the district’s website unable to comment because the district shutters the feature during public meetings. District officials asked if anyone from the public wanted to speak, but no one came to the microphone.

Livestream: Board President Todd Shertzer said previously the district turned off the public livestream comment feature because Lancaster County had moved to the green phase, and residents could attend public meetings to speak.

Quotable: “I’ve been very concerned with how COVID has been handled at the elementary schools,” Becky Lueders said during the meeting. She said last Friday that her daughter, a third grader at Fritz Elementary School, “was one of four kids left in the classroom. The rest of the class was out for various reasons — most due to quarantine.”

Next: The board will meet next at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, for its annual reorganization meeting and a workshop at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School, 500 Mt. Sidney Road. The public can watch it livestream from the district website. To comment on the agenda or another matter, they must attend in person.