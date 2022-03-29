When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting and community forum, March 21.

What happened: During the community forum prior to the board meeting, Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher gave a preliminary budget overview, highlighting differences in the 2022-23 budget compared to previous years.

Budget highlights: Next school year’s budget is higher than usual due to the addition of federal pandemic relief funds, Heverly Flesher said, with projected revenue at $85 million and projected expenses at $90 million. Major expenses include staffing, special education, health care, debt service and cybercharter costs. Staffing increases will come from seven new staff members at the new middle school and other staffing requests. There is also an 11.5% increase in health care for next year. One way administrators hope to bring that cost down is through a new pharmacy program for employees. They also plan to offset special education costs by bringing more classes back to Conestoga Valley from other districts and Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

Taxes: The maximum real estate tax hike without seeking an exception to the district’s Act 1 index for is 3.4%, which means an additional .4921 mills would be allowed. The current rate is 14.4739. That would push the rate to 14.9660. There is one potential exception — special education — that would push the mills up .0674 mills. If that occurred, the total would be .5595 mills or a 3.87% increase. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

What’s next: Administrators will continue to work on the budget this spring and pass a final budget in June.

New principals: Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski introduced two new principals. High school Assistant Principal Rachel Metzinger will take the position of principal at the Gerald G. Huesken Middle School. Metzinger will replace Denis Quirk, who is leaving to become an assistant superintendent in Berks County. Katie Hernandez, currently the principal of George Washington Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster, will become the new Smoketown Elementary principal. Both Metzinger and Hernandez will start this summer.

Public comments: Elizabeth Rickard requested more responses from leadership when she sends emails. She also requested that board meetings be held in a larger space than the district office board room to better accommodate those with disabilities.

Board response: President Idette Groff responded to Rickard’s concern about emails. “Quite frankly, my CV email was down for some time,” she said. “But when it got back up, I really thought that I had responded to any email that was sent to the board. And if I missed one, I apologize for that. Because it is our intention to always at least recognize anyone who has gotten in touch with us.”

District response: By phone March 22, Zuilkoski said that while the current board room in the district office is small, it is accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. However, starting in the fall of 2023, board meetings will be moved to a larger room in the new Smoketown Elementary, which is now the existing middle school.