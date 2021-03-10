When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, March 8, via YouTube.

What happened: Scott Kramer of RBC Capital recommended issuing a $40 million bond after the April board meeting to lock in advantageous interest rates. The bond would finance ongoing construction projects in the district, including the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School and renovations at Brownstown Elementary. Originally the district had planned to wait until summer to issue the bond.

What’s next: Kramer recommended the board take the next month to consider whether to take advantage of this “favorable municipal market.” Also, Kramer said the board might want to consider whether to issue any additional bonds to finance other “clean-up” projects associated with the district’s construction.

Naming rights: The board reviewed a gift agreement with the Conestoga Valley Education Foundation that provides $100,000 to be divided between the four elementary schools for learning labs. CVEF recommended each lab be named as the Beverly H. Breniser Memorial Lab. Breniser served as principal of Leola Elementary and executive director of CVEF for many years.

Open board seat: The board voted to declare retiring board member John Smucker’s seat as open. The district is accepting applications and resumes for this position through March 22.

Schedule change: Students will have an early dismissal March 11 as well as two virtual school days on March 12 and March 15 to allow for 190 teachers to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine through Intermediate Unit 13.

Quotable: “As the dust continues to settle, we have developed a local plan that allows us to follow the state’s recommended prioritization of vaccine distribution, focusing primarily on special education and English language learner personnel followed by our elementary folks,” said Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski. “Since the vaccination dates are not specific to school districts, as previously stated, but to the IU in general, we are encouraging our 190 selected educators to sign up on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, in that order, so we can minimize the number of educators out of the buildings.”