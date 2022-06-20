When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, June 13, with Philip Hurst absent.

What happened: Chief Finance and Operations Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher provided an update to the 2022-23 budget as the board prepares to vote on the final spending plan June 20.

By the numbers: Since the board passed the preliminary budget at last month’s meeting, Heverly Flesher reported increases in revenue totaling $264,369 and increases in expenses totaling $379,411. Therefore, the revenue in the budget now totals $88.85 million and expenses are $89.86 million. That leaves a deficit of $1.01 million. The district will make up the difference by using $931,604 from its fund balance and $85,159 from funds officials expect to receive through grant money.

Cost to the homeowner: The budget includes a 3.4% tax increase which equates to 0.4921 mills. This will cost the average homeowner an additional $105 per year. However, Heverly Flesher added that taxpayers will see a one-time reduction in tax bills this year, resulting from state gaming revenue.

Change order: Ken Johnson, director of operations, shared that the district will receive credits for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School in the amount of $17,450 for roofing and $16,665 for transportation of the roofing materials. Johnson said the district was quoted too high for these materials.

Personnel: The board approved the hiring of Melissa Swarr, a former Conestoga Valley Spanish teacher, as a new high school assistant principal. Since working at CV, Swarr has taught at Hempfield School District and served in administrative roles at Donegal and Red Lion school districts. She replaces Rachel Metzinger, who became principal at Gerald G. Huesken Middle School.

Cybersecurity: The board approved a contract for $50,376 with Crowdstrike that will provide anti-virus software for all district-issued staff devices.

Photo contract: The board approved a new agreement with the photography company Lifetouch to handle all photos in the district, with the exception of sports and extracurricular activities.

Math curriculum: Assistant to the Superintendent for Elementary Education Jill Koser gave an update on the public review process for the district’s new math curriculum, Origo Stepping Stones. She said two parents have made appointments to review the resource. The curriculum, which will cost $327,510 and will be funded by federal pandemic relief funds, will be placed on the consent agenda for the June 20 meeting.