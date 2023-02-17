When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Feb. 13, with Philip Benigno and Diane Martin absent.

What happened: Jill Koser, assistant superintendent for elementary education, presented an agreement with the Penn Literacy Network in partnership with SOS Lancaster, for $64,629 to provide professional development to Conestoga Valley’s instructional paraprofessionals in 2023-24.

Background: Penn Literacy Network and SOS Lancaster offered its services last year, Koser said, but the district did not feel ready as there was a lot of turnover in staffing. This year the district has maintained a consistent team of paraprofessionals, she said.

Funding: The district will pay for the services with pandemic relief money.

Why it’s important: “This is an opportunity that we have to get our paras, who are on the front lines, delivering those Tier 3 math and literacy interventions every day, really targeted training,” Koser said. The professional development will include professional learning sessions, but also onsite coaching and mentoring, she said.

Quotable: “How stable is this employee pool?” President Idette Groff asked. “Is this something that we will have to, as that employee pool changes, repeat every now and then?”

What’s next: Koser said that while the district will not be able to sustain the training, reading and math specialists can learn from it and use what they learn to train new employees. The board will vote on the agreement via the consent agenda at the Feb. 21 meeting.

Athletic budget: Dina Henry, athletic director, presented the 2023-24 athletic budget which includes $234,292 in expenses, up $26,356 from the current year’s budget. One of the biggest increases includes $17,757 in supplies, including $10,600 for new soccer and field hockey goals. Another large increase includes $3,750 in video equipment for recording and livestreaming.

Personnel: The board approved the hiring of Colleen Hovanec, a retired Fritz Elementary principal, as the interim assistant principal at Conestoga Valley High School. Hovanec will fill in until the district finds an assistant principal to replace David Dunsavage, who left to take a job at Donegal School District.

New technology equipment: The board approved a mini-bid for new technology equipment, including switches, wireless access points and battery backup units, at the new Smoketown Elementary School (former middle school) and Conestoga Valley High School for $431,645. Of this, $345,316 will come from federal e-rate funding that supports schools and libraries, and $86,329 will come from the district.