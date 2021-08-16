When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Aug. 9, in person, with board members Philip Benigno, Dana Mead and Kesha Morant Williams absent.

What happened: In a meeting that lasted just under 25 minutes, Assistant to the Superintendent for Elementary Education Jill Koser presented information to the board about two programs — Learning A-Z and Imagine Learning — the district will purchase using federal pandemic relief funds.

Background: Conestoga Valley’s elementary schools have already been using Learning A-Z, an online software program. The district will use the pandemic relief funds to renew it at an annual cost of $23,090 for the next three years. Imagine Learning is a new purchase that will be used for CV’s K-12 English as a second language program. The cost is $12,000.

Public comment: During the second public comment period, resident Ryan McGinnis expressed concern that critical race theory is incorporated into these two programs. When asked later in the week whether that was the case, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski said, “We have found no reference to critical race theory in the programs.”

Masks: During the first opportunity for public comment, resident Andrew Brooks spoke out against the district requiring students to wear masks during the upcoming school year. His comment occurred just after Zuilkoski reiterated that the district will not require students to wear masks while in school.

Quotable: “As stated in our board-approved health and safety plan, students must wear masks on the buses. Now if a student does not have a mask, one will be provided for him or her and if a student refuses to wear a mask, he or she will not be permitted on the bus,” Zuilkoski said. “Once on the campuses, the use of masks will be optional. Whether or not a person decides to wear a mask will be his or her or family’s individual decision and that decision will be respected.”

Other business: Wesley Enterline of Marotta/Main Architects presented a change order for the new Gerald G. Huesken Middle School. The change order was for the remediation of a sinkhole near the varsity baseball shed in the amount of $6,068. The board also approved a service through the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials for an interim human resources director until the district hires a new one.

What’s next: The school board will meet next at 7 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Harry W. Wirth Administration Center.