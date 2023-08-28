When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Aug, 21.

What happened: The board approved agreements that will provide free pre-kindergarten services to at-risk 3- and 4-year-olds in Conestoga Valley buildings for the first time starting in September.

Background: The state Department of Education Pre-K Counts grant will fund the program. While the district has received Pre-K Counts money for nine years, this is the first time the classes will be held in CV buildings, according to an article on the district’s website.

More Conestoga Valley News:

Details: There will be 34 spaces for students in partnership with Owl Hill Learning Center at Smoketown Elementary. Steps to Success Inc. will partner with the district to provide 72 slots at Brownstown Elementary, J.E. Fritz Elementary and Leola Elementary. Additionally, the district will partner with Lancaster Mennonite School to offer 16 spaces at that campus.

The cost: CV will receive the grant funds for the Steps to Success and Lancaster Mennonite partnerships and pay each agency $560,464 and $142,337 respectively. Owl Hill will receive the funds for that program and pay Conestoga Valley for its costs. The amount has not yet been determined.

Quotable: “This is truly an unmet need in this area,” said Jill Koser, assistant to the superintendent for elementary education.

VIA: Lisa Smith, the district’s Volunteers in Action coordinator, gave an annual presentation about that program. As a separate entity from the PTO, VIA members take on a variety of volunteer tasks in the schools. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the group typically contributed over 8,500 volunteer hours per year. In the 2021-22 school year that number was down to 4,200. In the 2022-23 school year, that number increased to 6,245.