When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Nov. 14, with Philip Benigno and Philip Hurst absent.

What happened: Don Mann and Jill Koser, assistants to the superintendent for secondary and elementary education respectively, gave a presentation on the district’s 2021-22 PSSA and Keystone test results and provided the board a list of curriculum items they plan to include in the 2022-23 budget.

Background: Mann and Koser shared that the district’s PSSA and Keystone test results have been relatively consistent since 2018. However, after looking at the initial data, the administrators identified three focus areas, including math growth and achievement for grades K-8, English language growth and achievement grades K-8, and a closer look at the seventh-grade data, algebra Keystone testing achievement, and biology Keystone testing growth.

Board comments: Board member Diane Martin said she feels the board should consider funding an equity audit that would help understand why certain populations of students are struggling in some areas and pinpoint steps the district can take to increase those students’ success.

What’s next: Koser said administrators already identified a need to work on math mastery and differentiation and implemented a new math curriculum resource this year for grades K-5. For 2023-24, administrators will continue the programs started with the pandemic relief funds, including $95,000 for curriculum and audit development, $75,000 for biology curriculum development, $50,000 for English as a second language coaching and support, $275,000 for curriculum/software online platforms, and $120,000 for supporting positive environments for children.

Pandemic relief money: Adele Huntzinger, director of finance, announced the district will receive an additional $182,000 in pandemic relief funds for special education via Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. Conestoga Valley will receive $42,000 directly, which the district will use toward salaries. IU-13 will hold the other $140,000 and use it to offset costs for services it provides to CV.

Student information system: The board agreed to add the purchase of a new student information system, PowerSchool, to the consent agenda at the Nov. 21 meeting. PowerSchool will replace the current system, Sapphire, and will cost $195,605 for the first year.

What’s next: The board will hold a community forum at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 in the high school auditorium prior to the school board meeting at 7 p.m. The topic of the forum will be the search process to replace Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski, who is retiring in June, as well as student growth and achievement, spokesperson Katie O’Dell said by email Nov. 15. During the meeting, the board will discuss the interscholastic athletics policy, President Idette Groff said.