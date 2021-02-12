When: Conestoga Valley School Board meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Board members received welcome financial news about the proposed 2021-22 budget. A projected deficit of almost $6 million could shrink to about $1.3 million after several new adjustments.

Revenue projections: First, next year’s income should increase almost $2.4 million from higher real estate revenues of $724,082 and $1.4 million in collections from an increase in the real estate tax limit set by the state’s Act 1 index, explained Phyllis Heverly Flesher, the district’s chief finance and operations manager. Revenues also include $220,000 in special education money from the state. Next year’s budget now reflects total projected revenues of almost $74 million, up from $71.2 million.

Spending projections: Expenses still stand at $77.2 million, leaving a projected deficit of about $3.5 million. Flesher also mentioned the previously announced $4.4 million expected to come from the state Department of Education in COVID-19 relief money. She recommended saving half of the PDE money for the 2022-23 school year to offset remaining pandemic expenses. This would mean adding about $2.2 million in income to next year’s budget, later on. If added, this money would shrink the district’s deficit next year to about $1.3 million.

Quotable: “We will be working over the next couple of months to try to bring the numbers down as much as possible,” Flesher told board members.

Athletic budget: Dina Henry, the district’s athletic director, asked board members for a budget increase of $16,719 for 2021-2022 to $209,660. This money includes about $10,000 for a contract with HUDL to stream live sporting events. Also, the cost of supplies would increase almost $11,000 next year as the department plans to replace two turf fields and purchase athletic equipment. Henry said the department will save about $8,500 in reduced insurance costs.

Calendar: The proposed calendar for the next school year has elementary students starting Aug. 23, and secondary students beginning Aug. 24. School for students would end June 2, 2022.

What’s next: A regular school board meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Feb. 16. Board members will vote on the preliminary budget then. Board staff will work on reducing expenses and present a final budget in May. Final budget approval should come June 21. The board will also vote on next year’s calendar Feb. 16. Viewers may watch the meeting on the district’s YouTube channel, Conestoga Valley Board Meeting -YouTube.