- When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Feb. 18.
- What happened: School resource officer Heather Waltman reported the number of arrests and incident reports reflected a downward trend across the district in 2019 when compared with 2018. Waltman came to Conestoga Valley in 2017.
- Why it’s important: The most significant difference was the decline of incidents at the high school —decreasing by 32% — from 102 down to 69. The number of incidents at the three elementary schools and one middle school showed little or no change. There were 14 arrests and 181 incidents districtwide requiring the officer’s intervention in 2019.
- Quotable: “Though difficult to say precisely, I would attribute a reduction of incidents requiring the SRO’s involvement to a number of factors,” high school Principal Michael Thornton said in an email after the meeting. “Primary among them is our school’s emphasis on building positive relationships with students. Our students consistently report that staff genuinely cares about their welfare, and that helps build trust. Trust leads to more reporting of mental health needs or providing early detection of negative behaviors. An emphasis on providing students and families with resources to address mental health and behavior issues is also at play.”
- Other business: The board approved the 2020-21 school calendar. Don Mann, assistant to the superintendent-secondary education, said the calendar features a staggered start date. Elementary students will start Aug. 24. Secondary students will start Aug. 25. It was planned to give the district more time for elementary parent-teacher conferences in November. Also, the calendar committee recommended moving early dismissals to Fridays, when possible, to make finding child care easier. The board has the right to make further changes to the calendar during the school year if there are unforeseen circumstances, such as snow days.
Conestoga Valley schools report decline in arrests and incidents
