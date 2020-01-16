When: School board meeting, Jan.13.
What happened: Seven board members renewed Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski’s contract for three more years. The vote was 7-0. The board normally seats 9, however, two seats remain vacant.
Salary: Zuilkoski’s salary for the 2019-20 school year is $162,847, district spokeswoman Kendal Gapinski said.
Term: The contract states the new term of three years commences July 1, 2020, and ends on June 30, 2023.
Quotable: “I am proud to continue to be part of a district that builds upon its past to create a positive future for its students. Over the next three years, we will continue our focus on creating learning opportunities for our students that are aligned with our profile of the CV learner,” stated Zuilkoski in an email after the meeting. “In addition to a more personalized learning approach (meeting every learner where he or she is at), we will also be moving through our district-wide construction project, to include the new Huesken Middle School which will transform into a grades 6-8 building from a grades 7-8 format.”
Board vacancies: Although elected in November, Cynthia Schulz and Denise Zabala did not attend the board’s December reorganization meeting for the swearing-in process. Gapinski said in an email that the board received no formal notification from either Schulz or Zabala as to why they did not take their seats on the board.
What’s next: The board publicly announced the two vacancies on Jan. 13. Interested applicants are to submit a resume and cover letter to the district office by 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Interviews are scheduled for the evening of Feb. 3, Gapinski said.
— Ann Steele-Strubel
LNP Correspondent