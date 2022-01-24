When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Jan. 18.

What happened: Board members unanimously voted to maintain the health and safety plan approved in July. Additionally, Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski led an hour-long discussion on whether the district should continue using a percentage threshold for COVID-19 cases for students to be required to wear masks. The board voted 7-2 that if COVID-19 cases reach 2% of a school’s population, students and staff in that school must wear masks. Mark Gensel and Philip Hurst voted no. The board also gave Zuilkoski the authority to decide when COVID-19 cases would be high enough to warrant virtual learning.

Background: Prior to the meeting, if cases in an elementary school reached 1.1 to 1.2% of the school’s population, students were required to mask. Secondary schools were not included in the requirement. At the meeting, board members Philip Benigno, Gensel and Hurst spoke in favor of removing the threshold entirely, meaning masks would never be required. Gensel made a motion to remove the threshold, but the vote failed 4-5. Benigno, Dianna Capka, Gensel and Hurst voted for no threshold. Once that failed, Diane Martin made the motion for a 2% threshold, which will now include all schools.

Public comments: Prior to the vote for no masking, board President Idette Groff asked for public comment. Four residents opposed any masking. Resident Dina Henry, who is also the district’s athletic director, spoke in favor of the threshold.

What’s next: The district will revisit the health and safety plan in six months.

Principal resignation: Smoketown Elementary School Principal Sally Bredeman announced her resignation effective March 3, Zuilkoski said. The district will work to hire a new principal with the goal of bringing that individual to the board for approval on March 21.

Teachers union: High school science teacher and teachers union representative Kerry Mulvihill requested any assistance the board could give regarding the substitute teacher shortage.

District response: By phone Jan. 19, Zuilkoski said the administration is working to find solutions in partnership with the union and Substitute Teacher Service and by brainstorming with superintendents from other districts. Zuilkoski also said the district just approved eight more Millersville University students who can serve as substitutes.

Video system for athletics: The board unanimously approved a $29,099 three-year contract for Hudl, a video platform for athletics. According to Henry, the platform allows coaches to record players’ performances, offers a means for scouting other teams and provides video to college recruiters.