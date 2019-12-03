When: School board meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: Todd D. Shertzer will remain president of the board, and Julia M. Reed will continue as vice president. The board reelected them to the leadership posts during the board’s reorganization meeting. The following three board members who won seats in November’s election were sworn in: Idette B. Groff, who has served since 1999; John R. Smucker, who has been on the board since 2003; and newcomer Philip Benigno.
Also: Two others who won seats in the election, Cynthia Schulz and Denise Zabala, were not present.
Quotable: “I am anticipating we will have two seats open, but we will not know for another 10 days,” Shertzer said.
What’s next: Schulz and Zabala have 10 days to be sworn in and take their seats. The board meets again on Monday, Dec. 9. If they do not take their seats, the board will then have 30 days to name their replacements.