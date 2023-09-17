When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, Sept. 11.

What happened: Jill Koser, assistant to the superintendent for elementary education, spoke to the board about partnering with the organization, Conestoga Valley Seeds, for English language education for immigrant families.

Background: The district receives Title III federal funds for English language education. Seeds has an existing program for immigrant families that has proven successful in teaching English to the adults in the families, Koser said. Speaking English at home supports the students and improves their chance for success, she said.

More Conestoga Valley News:

Why it’s important: The number of English as a second language students in CV has been increasing each year, Koser said.

The cost: The $3,269 in federal funds will help Seeds with materials and support for its programming.

What’s next: The agreement will be on the school board’s agenda for approval at its Sept. 18 meeting.

Other happenings: Also on the Sept. 18 agenda is an agreement with Finalsite for a new website. The district recently updated to a new website using Blackboard, but that company has been purchased by Finalsite.

Concern: Board President Idette Groff expressed concerns about a state proposal to move up the spring primary election. This would force school districts to move their budget approval process up as well. A preliminary budget is now due in February, but that could move to January.

Quotable: “This has gotten completely out of hand. It’s already unreasonable — the timeline they’ve given us,” Groff said. “They may not even realize this is an unintended consequence. It’s taking a bad situation and making it worse.”