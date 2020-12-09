When: Conestoga Valley school board reorganization meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Board members unanimously reelected Todd Shertzer for a second two-year term as president. Shertzer, who joined the board in 2009, previously served one term as vice president. Members also unanimously elected Dana Mead as vice president. She replaces Julia Reed, who moved out of the district in August.

Quotable: “Being reelected as board president allows me to continue to serve our schools and participate in the direction of our district,” Shertzer wrote in an email after the meeting. “In the current times, serving is hard —and sometimes thankless — work, but I consider it a privilege to serve our community, and I look forward to what opportunities this new year will present.”

Other action: Board members reappointed current auditors, BBD LLP; solicitor, Barley Snyder LLP; and ad-hoc solicitor for special education, Sweet, Stevens, Katz & Williams. The board also reappointed its bond council, McNees Wallace and Nurick, for the coming year. In addition, the board approved its committee assignments.