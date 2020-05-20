When: Conestoga Valley school board meeting, May 18.

What happened: Members continued discussing the proposed 2020-21 final $73.12 million budget that calls for a 2.6% tax increase, the district’s Act 1 limit.

Impact: If passed in June, the budget would boost the millage rate by 0.359 mills from 13.794 mills to 14.153 mills, and increase annual bill for the average single-family residence assessed at $213,018 by $76.

Background: The board approved the proposed tax increase at its May 11 meeting. The district will use $675,000 of fund balance to reduce an anticipated $2.2 million deficit because of lost revenue from the novel coronavirus pandemic and a small increase in expenses. Since January, district officials have been searching for avenues to trim expenses from the budget and will continue to do so before the board votes on the final budget in June.

Construction: Members verbally agreed that site work will start soon on the new $52.7 million Gerald G. Huesken Middle School project, which was delayed becaue of COVID-19 and budget concerns. Chief Financial Officer Phyllis Heverly Flesher said the $15 million renovation project at Brownstown Elementary School is back in gear now that the governor has allowed construction.

Meeting: The board will meet virtually 7 p.m. June 8. The district posts a link on its website 10 minutes before a meeting. Individuals who want to address the board about a specific agenda item must contact board Secretary Denise Martin at least four hours before the meeting.