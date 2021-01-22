When: Conestoga Valley School board meeting, livestream on You Tube, Jan. 19.

What happened: The board approved the 2021-22 preliminary budget, now available for public inspection.

Key points: The preliminary budget shows expenditures and other finance uses of $77.2 million. The largest portion of the budget is devoted to instructional costs at $50 million and support services at $19.5 million. The district is in the midst of building a new middle school and making improvements at other buildings. The district’s long-term indebtedness projected for the end of the current school year is $57.5 million. It is projected to increase to $111.1 million by the end of June 2022.

The cost: To support the budget the proposed tax rate will rise from 14.1526 mills to 14.6427 mills, an increase of 3.47%. The local services tax stays at $10, and the earned income tax remains at 0.5%.

Other happenings: At the close of the meeting, board member Idette Groff expressed concerns about the quality of the livestream video of board meetings. Groff has received complaints from community members about lack of sound, and she experienced it herself by reviewing videos. She was told corrections have been made and this meeting’s livestream should be better.

Quotable: “We basically have not been having public meetings. I know we have an excellent technical department. This does not represent them in the way they deserve,” Groff said.